A lockdown love story: Pumpkin and Harris are 'otterly' smitten

Report by Jonny Blair

We all like a little romance, so we could not resist sharing this 'tail' of a pair who have fallen 'otterly' in love.

Two otters from opposite ends of the country have been brought together in Scarborough and, as hoped, they've really hit it off.

Pumpkin and Harris have been inseparable since their love blossomed in lockdown.

Online dating brought them together - if you can believe it!

Harris's owners created a profile for him - and Pumpkin's answered.

We wish them both well.