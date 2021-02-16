Government allocates £700k to help domestic abuse victims on Teesside

The government has allocated more than £700,000 to help support victims of domestic abuse on Teesside.

Middlesbrough Council is to receive £394,865 and Redcar and Cleveland Council £315,512 to help to ensure victims and their children are able to access safe accommodation.

£394,865 is being given to Middlesbrough

£315,512 is being given to Redcar and Cleveland

A total of £125 million has been allocated to councils across England to support domestic abuse victims and their children as part of the government’s Domestic Abuse Bill.

The money will pay for safe accommodation, including advocacy, counselling, and therapy.

Simon Clarke, Conservative MP for Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland, said: “Domestic abuse is a devastating crime that ruins lives."

The funding announced today for both Middlesbrough and Redcar and Cleveland will ensure that anyone who needs to access safe accommodation and the support services they need to recover and rebuild their lives will be able to do so. Simon Clarke MP

Jacob Young, Conservative MP for Redcar, said: “In Redcar and Cleveland we have fantastic organisations already helping vulnerable people who are victims of Domestic Abuse like Eva Women’s Aid and Foundation."