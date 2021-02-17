Ant & Dec are up to no good with as they tease return of Saturday Night Takeaway

Everyone's favourite Geordie duo are making a welcome return to our screens this week as Saturday Night Takeaway is back for a new season.

To tease what is in store, a clip has been released showing Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly getting up to no good with footballing father and son Harry and Jamie Redknapp in a game of I’m A Celebrity…Get Out Of Me Ear.

The game involves Ant and Dec talking into an earpiece to tell celebrities what to say. This time around they are trying to get an unsuspecting transport manager involved with a new restaurant project, but football soon becomes the main topic of conversation.

If we try to get you from the firm you're with now do you think there'd be a transfer fee involved? Harry Redknapp

The Honoured trilogy series has now finished but there is a brand-new mini-series called Double Trouble in which Ant & Dec have been cloned and the clones have gone rogue. The new adventure will feature celebrities including Bear Grylls, Prue Leith, Rob Brydon, Alison Hammond and Jermaine Jenas.

More live surprises and outrageous stunts are also expected when the show returns at 7pm on ITV this Saturday.