MP Dehenna Davison launches one punch campaign 14 years on since dad's death

A North East MP whose father was killed by a single punch is launching a campaign aimed at getting "a fairer sense of justice" for victims and their families.

Dehenna Davison has vowed to use her political role to make a difference and is starting the All Party Parliamentary Group for One-Punch Assaults (APPG) to investigate sentencing for offenders, which she says is often too lenient.

It is my intention to speak to the victims of assaults and their families, perpetrators, lawyers of both sides, judges, police officers, and other stakeholders to pull together an objective, evidence-based report and series of proposals for how the sentencing system could be changed to provide a fairer sense of justice. Dehenna Davison, Bishop Auckland MP

The Bishop Auckland MP's father Dominic died 14 years ago today (February 17) after being punched at a pub. She was 13 years old at the time.

Dehenna's dad Dominic was killed by a single punch 14 years ago today (February 17). Credit: Family photograph

Alongside trying to process the grief and shock of losing dad so suddenly, there was also the pressure and uncertainty of the court case, which took 10 months to complete, and ultimately left us with a burning sense of injustice. Dehenna Davison, Bishop Auckland MP

Ms Davison says she has been surprised by just how many people have been impacted by one punch assaults, either directly or indirectly and also wants there to be better education around the impacts of violence.