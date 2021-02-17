The business owner taking the 'great outdoors' online during the pandemic

Report by Katie Cole

A man who runs an activity centre in Barnard Castle says he has had to take his business online during the coronavirus pandemic.

Rob Atkinson usually spends his time helping children experience the great outdoors, but he cannot do that at the moment.

Now, he is filming his adventures and posting the videos online. He has gained fans from around the world.

We sent our reporter Katie Cole to meet him in Teesdale during the recent cold weather.