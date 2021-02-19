£2m from Culture Recovery Fund allocated to four sites in Tyne Tees region

Four sites in the Tyne Tees region are set to receive more than £2 million from the government's Culture Recovery Fund, to help them following the coronavirus pandemic.

Beamish Museum in County Durham, The Globe in Stockton, The North Yorkshire Moors Historic Railway Trust and The Common Room in Newcastle will be given a share of £1.57 billion.

£975,500 Beamish Museum, County Durham

£774,000 The Globe Theatre, Stockton

£296,000 North Yorkshire Moors Historic Railway Trust

£228,000 The Common Room of the Great North

£2,273,500 Total amount allocated for the region

The latest grants have been awarded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund and the British Film Institute on behalf of the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

The Globe Theatre Credit: PA

Projects at 22 heritage organisations will benefit from £13.5 million in targeted grants allocated by the National Lottery Heritage Fund to restart regeneration and maintenance projects that were planned before the pandemic and now face delays or increased costs.

North Yorkshire Moors Historic Railway Credit: PA

33 cinemas across England will benefit from £5 million awarded by the BFI as the final applications for independent cinemas are processed ahead of the second round of the Culture Recovery Fund.

Over 90% of National Lottery grants have been awarded to projects outside of London

The BFI has awarded £5 million in grants to 33 cinemas, including two major independent companies operating cinemas across England.

Ten awards totalling £636,887 in essential support to independent cinemas across England brings the total of grants awarded in the first round of funding for the sector to £21,080,662.

The BFI, along with National Lottery Heritage Fund, Historic England and Arts Council England, are currently assessing applications for the remaining £400 million in funding from the Culture Recovery Fund.