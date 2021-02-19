"Needle in a haystack" - Workmen find lost wedding ring in 10ft pile of rubbish

A man said his "heart sank" when his wedding ring became lost in a 10ft pile of rubbish at the tip in North Shields.

Luckily for James Ross, it was recovered by staff at the site.

The 38-year-old was dropping off cardboard at the Household Waste Recycling Centre on Valentine’s Day morning when his wedding band came off his finger and disappeared into a household waste container.

He watched nervously as four staff members searched for the ring.

After twenty long minutes, one of the team surfaced holding the ring.

James and his with Lara, 40, who live in Cullercoats with their two daughters, aged nine and five, have praised the staff.

James said: “It was a container where you push the rubbish through an opening. It was very cold. My hands were cold and, as I was shaking out the box, suddenly the ring was just gone. I don’t know if it caught the edge of the box, but my heart just sank.

“I went over and there was a lady checking cars and I told her what had happened. She was lovely and calm, she told me not to worry and said she’d get someone to come and have a look.

They sent four lads round to search for it and they must have been going at it for 20 minutes. I was losing hope and dreaded the thought of going home to my wife on Valentine’s Day and telling her my ring was lost. James Ross

“It wasn’t what it cost – it was laser engraved with my wife’s handwriting and the date we got married in 2009. It was irreplaceable.

“I was beside myself. I had no expectations and thought the chances of getting it back were slim. The team had to pull out a huge pile of rubbish and shove it all behind them and check it over and over again.

“Suddenly, there it was. The ring was caked in rubbish and grime, but it was amazing to have it back. The staff were life savers. They’ve gone way beyond the call of duty, being as nice and polite as they can be.

“My wife was over the moon, she thought I was making up an elaborate story. We can’t thank them enough.”

The team were close to giving up on the search when Plant Operator, Jordan Cooper, 22, spotted the ring in a puddle of mud under a 10ft pile of waste.

He said: “When we realised what had happened, we were all happy to help in the search, especially as it was Valentine’s Day. It was like looking for a needle in a haystack as there was a huge mound of waste to search through and we had the added difficulty of ensuring we kept our distance and followed the COVID guidelines. We were just about to give up when I spotted it, I was over the moon!”