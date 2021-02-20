'There's a buzz of excitement' - care homes in the region react to visitor news

A North East care home manager has told ITV Tyne Tees "there is a buzz of excitement" after it was announced that every care home resident will be allowed one regular indoor visitor from March 8.

Visitors will have to wear PPE and be tested, but they will be allowed to hold hands, as measures begin to loosen across the country.

Sasha Wheatley who works at Eothen Homes in Gosforth says the news has been a long time coming.

Also in the home Sasha works at is Winnie Storie who is 96. Winnie told ITV Tyne Tees what it will be like to see family visitors again.

Alison Skillbeck, who is the granddaughter of a care home resident, says she is feeling "overwhelmed" to be able to see her grandma again.