Murder investigation launched following the death of a man in Stockton

Cleveland Police have launched a murder investigation following the death of a man in Stockton.

Police were called to an address on Eleanor Place at around 8.10pm on Friday (February 19) after reports that a man had sustained serious life threatening injuries.

The man, in his twenties, was taken by ambulance to James Cook University Hospital, but died on Sunday (February 21).

Three men, aged 50, 40, and 29 have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody. The investigation is ongoing.

Our thoughts are with the victim’s family who are being supported by specially trained officers. The victim has not been named by police at this time. Cleveland Police

Anyone with information, or who may have witnessed anything is asked to contact Cleveland Police.