Organisations and politicians have been reacting to the Prime Minister's statement in the House of Commons today where he outlined how lock down restrictions will be eased.

The North East England Chamber of Commerce has urged the Government to put businesses at the heart of plans to move back to normality.

Shortly after Boris Johnson's speech the group issued a statement.

It's chief executive, James Ramsbotham, said:

There is now an urgent need for a corresponding road map specifically for businesses. They must have detail on how they will be supported to come out of lock down measures. I understand it is important for people’s well-being to be able to meet up socially in the coming weeks but I would argue it is also extremely important that our economy is supported to get back on track. James Ramsbotham, North East England Chamber of Commerce

He also urged the Government to provide more direct briefings "rather than employers planning their futures from leaked information in newspapers" and to make sure there was an effective testing system in place.

Many of his comments were echoed by the CBI North East

Sarah Glendinning, its director, said:

With good news coming every day on the vaccines, the roadmap offers a pragmatic and safe route out of lockdown in England. North East businesses will play their full part in doing so with public health in mind and the confidence to kickstart a recovery. Sarah Glendinning, CBI North East

The LA7 group of councils - County Durham, Gateshead, Newcastle, North Tyneside, Northumberland, South Tyneside and Sunderland - also commented on the announcement in a joint statement.

The government’s announcement of a cautious approach to easing lockdown is sensible but it needs to be kept under constant review. We understand the desire of businesses and our residents to see restrictions lifted so we can get back to something like normality. LA7 joint statement

It pointed out that infection rates are coming down but that they are still high and people continue to suffer and die from Covid-19.

The group welcomed the return to education and also called for support for businesses which cannot reopen yet. It also called for more guidance on how local outbreaks will be controlled.

We have lived with restrictions for almost a year now – there are still a tough few weeks ahead – but thanks to the incredible efforts of our NHS, key workers, volunteers and the North East public we are as close as we have been since this pandemic began to finding a way through it. LA7 statement

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen also issued a statement praising the Prime Minister's approach.

“The last 11-months have been incredibly difficult for local people, businesses and communities, but now there is light at the end of the tunnel. With the route out of lockdown now clear, we can start on the road to recovery. It is right to be cautions, but we cannot go backwards, we cannot go back into lockdown, schools cannot be closed again, our economy cannot be shuttered again. Ben Houchen, Tees Valley Mayor

He added:

“Teesside has had its fair share of knocks and this pandemic has been one of the heaviest we have received, but we always come back stronger because our comeback is always bigger than the setback. Ben Houchen, Tees Valley Mayor

The region's MPs have also commented.

Andy McDonald, the Labour member for Middlesbrough, said:

Today's announcement will undoubtedly bring cautious optimism to people in Middlesbrough and across the country. Being able to see loved ones and friends, albeit outdoors, from next month will be of huge comfort to many, many people who have missed family and friends over these past difficult months. Andy McDonald MP

His Labour colleague Rachael Maskell, the MP for York Central, tweeted her response.

Conservative Simon Clarke, who represents Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland, said:

While we all yearn for the return to normality, and I know there will be those who feel restrictions should be lifted sooner, it is vital that we make this lockdown the last. Let's see out these final months, get it right and ensure we do not see a return of restrictions once they have been lifted. We should look forward to the summer with optimism, even if that optimism is cautious. Simon Clarke MP

Jacob Young, MP for nearby Redcar, added: