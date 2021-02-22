Schools reopening first barometer of lockdown roadmap progress

Children in England have been out of school since January 5 when the country was put back in lockdown, after some returned for a single day at the end of the Christmas break.

Primary school, secondary school and college students will be able to return to face-to-face teaching from March 8, the Prime Minister announced in the House of Commons.

Breakfast and after school clubs, and other children's activities, including sport, can restart "where necessary to help parents to work".

