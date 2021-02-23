Ant and Dec host virtual NSPCC assembly to talk about children's mental health

Ant and Dec held a special virtual assembly with the NSPCC to talk to children about mental health in the pandemic.

Amid growing concerns about the impact of Covid-19 on children’s safety, and mental health and wellbeing, the NSPCC organised a second virtual ‘Speak Out. Stay Safe’ assembly on Facebook on Tuesday February 23rd at 10am.

Want to catch up?

A recording of the online assembly is available on the NSPCC’s website, Facebook and YouTube.

The Geordie TV presenters' broadcast is suitable for children aged five and over, and it aims to help them understand how to speak to a trusted adult if they feel anxious or worried.

Included is information about Childline and a guest appearance from comedian David Walliams.

The duo, who have been long term supporters of the children’s charity, hosted the first online assembly in June last year which received over 100,000 views on Facebook and YouTube.

One Facebook user who watched the first assembly said:” My boys loved it and following a family bereavement this gave them an opportunity to talk about their feelings. We took blank paper and marked it for every worry or fear we had and shared.”

With many vulnerable children still facing increased risks at home and with others struggling with their mental health due to the challenges posed by the pandemic, the charity says it’s vital that children know what to do and who to speak if something is worrying or upsetting them.

The coronavirus related worries the assembly will cover include, children not being able to see their family and friends, changes in daily routines, experiencing new feelings and spending more time online.

Guest hosts Ant & Dec said

Ant: “After what has been an incredibly difficult start to the year for many young people, we feel privileged to once again be hosting the NSPCC’s virtual assembly for children and their families.

Dec: “We hope we can remind children that they don’t have to just carry their worries with them – they can always speak to someone they trust if they’re feeling sad, overwhelmed, or unsafe.”