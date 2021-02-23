High Streets welcome re-opening date in Government's 'Roadmap' announcement

Report by Jonny Blair

A date of April 12th was given by the Prime Minister yesterday, for non-essential retail, including businesses like hairdressers to be able to reopen.It's a welcome sign to our high streets, many which currently stand in a state of semi-hibernation.A Treasury spokesperson said:

“Throughout this crisis, we have done all we can to support jobs and businesses, spending over £280 billion in response to the pandemic.

"We’ve already extended our furlough scheme through to April so that people have certainty that help is in place, and our loan schemes have provided a lifeline to thousands of businesses across the UK – helping them survive the outbreak and protecting millions of jobs.

“We will continue to invest in protecting and creating jobs through the remainder of the pandemic and through the recovery, and we will set out further details via the next stage of our Plan for Jobs at the upcoming Budget."