The heartbroken family of Adam Chawla, 27, who died following an alleged incident on Eleanor Place in Stockton on Friday 19th February, have today paid tribute to him.

Adam’s family said: “Adam has lived locally in Stockton since he was two years old and he was a very popular and well known person.

“He was a kind natured person and when he was younger he used to help elderly neighbours with shopping and errands.

“He also used to work in a local restaurant which he really enjoyed.

“Adam comes from a large and very loving family, including his two children aged eight and three and we will all miss him terribly”.

Three men aged 50, 40 and 29 have been charged with murder and will appear at Teesside Magistrates Court tomorrow, Tuesday 23rd February 2021.

Anyone with information regarding the incident, or who may have witnessed anything is asked to call Cleveland Police on the non-emergency number 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.