A convicted drug dealer who fled to Spain days before he was due to be sentenced has been arrested in Alicante.

Aaron Stephenson, who's from Northumberland, had pleaded guilty to conspiring to supply class 'A' drugs. After leaving the country in August 2020, the 27-year-old taunted police on social media.

He was arrested in a joint operation between Northumbria Police and the National Crime Agency.

The 27-year-old, who was living in Widdrington at the time was arrested alongside his cousins Wesley and McKenzie Stephenson and grandparents Dianne Wright and Philip Stephenson in a series of Valentine’s Day raids aimed at disrupting their illicit drugs operation.

Chief Inspector Amanda Dumighan, of Northumbria Police, said: “I am really pleased to confirm that Aaron Stephenson has been arrested and will be brought back to the UK in due course.

“Stephenson caused misery across our communities here in the North East and what’s worse, when he was found guilty of his crime and about to be brought to justice, he took off to Spain.

After fleeing the UK, Stephenson had plenty of opportunities to do the right thing and hand himself in, but instead, he chose to evade capture and live another life in Spain, despite the serious offences hanging over him. Chief Inspector Amanda Duminghan, Northumbria Police

“This has since been brought to an abrupt end thanks to the continued efforts of all those involved in this international operation. I would like to thank all those involved, including our colleagues from the National Crime Agency, whose vital assistance will help us bring Stephenson back and put him before the courts.”

Dave Hucker, from National Crime Agency's International Liaison Network, said: "We are pleased to have been able to support our policing partners in the UK and in Spain with this investigation.

"We remain ready to work closely with partners across the world in the fight against organised crime and make sure criminals have nowhere to hide."