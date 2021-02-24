The region's athletes prepare for the Olympic games in Tokyo

Report by Chris Conway

This summer, athletes from the Tyne Tees region will compete in the Olympic games in Tokyo.

It is five months until the start of the games, which were delayed last year because of Covid-19.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, our region's athletes are staying focused and keeping up with training, in the hope of making it to Japan and tasting success.

We have been catching up with cyclist Charlie Tanfield, swimmer James Wilby and runner Laura Weightman.