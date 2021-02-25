750 workers to be furloughed at Nissan's Sunderland plant

Car manufacturer Nissan has confirmed 750 staff will be furloughed at its Sunderland plant.

The affected workers are from one shift, based on the same manufacturing line and the furlough period will last for one week. However, ITV News Tyne Tees understands there is more disruption coming.

A Nissan spokesman said: “A global shortage of semiconductors has affected parts procurement in the auto sector. Due to the shortage, Nissan will adjust production and take necessary actions to ensure recovery.”

This year, Nissan unveiled the latest Qashqai, to be built at its plant in Sunderland.

It's the third generation of the car. It was first launched in 2007 and it's now the biggest-selling British-built car.

The company described this as a vote of confidence in its UK staff. Most of the models built on Wearside will be exported to Mainland Europe.