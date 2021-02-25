Northumbria Police has urged communities in the North East to look out for each other as people feel the mental health effects of the pandemic.

The force has urged people who are struggling to speak out and seek the help they need.

This call has come after officers rescued two people who threatened to jump into the River Tyne within a matter of minutes.

Both incidents happened yesterday afternoon at the area of the river around the High Level Bridge and took place within minuted of each other. One was a 26-year-old man and the other an 18-year-old woman and both have since been referred to mental health services.

Superintendent John Bensley has praised the actions of the officers, and called on communities to look out for each other.

He said:

The pandemic has had a significant impact on people’s lives and we know it has had a huge impact on everyone’s mental health. As police officers we are receiving more and more calls about individuals in a mental health crisis and we are working hard to ensure they receive appropriate support. Supt John Bensley, Northumbria Police

He added:

These two incidents, taking place just minutes apart, show how alone and desperate some people feel and we all have a responsibility to look out for each other. Some individuals will need specialist support, and we will do what we can to ensure they receive it, but please also keep looking out for friends, family and neighbours. Supt John Bensley, Northumbria Police

If you are suffering in silence then please speak up. If you have nobody to talk to then there are charities out there who can help. You are not alone. Supt John Bensley, Northumbria Police

Supt Bensley added that he was pleased the two individuals would be offered the mental health support they need.

He said:

I want to thank everyone involved and I hope their response reassures our communities that we will always do our best to support those in mental health crisis. Supt John Bensley, Northumbria Police

People in need of help or support can visit: http://www.stopsuicidenenc.org/ where they can download the latest wellbeing and mental health guide.