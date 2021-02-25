Jobs secured on Teesside as Government commits to new eco-fuel

A greener and more efficient fuel partly manufactured on Teesside is set to be introduced at pumps up and down the country.

E10 will appear at petrol stations from September and the Government believes it will eventually be able to cut greenhouse gas emissions from transport to the equivalent of taking 350,000 cars off the road.

The move is expected to boost jobs in the region and in East Yorkshire through the boosting of production at the Ensus plant in Wilton and through the reopening of AB Sugar’s Vivergo plant in Hull.

The Government believes the move will secure 100 jobs.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said:

Although more and more motorists are driving electric vehicles, there are steps we can take to reduce emissions from the millions of vehicles already on our roads – the small switch to E10 petrol will help drivers across the country reduce the environmental impact of every journey, as we build back greener. Grant SHapps, Transport Secretary

The two petrol blends that are currently widely available in the UK contain no more than five per cent ethanol, known as E5; the fuel being rolled out in September has up to 10 per cent. Some older cars will not run on E10 so E5 supplies will be maintained

Grant Pearson, director of Ensus UK Ltd, , said:

Lowering emissions immediately for the current petrol car pool is very important, especially until electric vehicles can make a larger contribution to saving emissions in transport. The benefits for the UK go beyond the environment, particularly in the North East where the Ensus manufacturing facility is based and supports thousands of jobs both directly and in the supply chain. Grant Pearson, Ensus UK

Dr Mark Carr, group chief executive of AB Sugar, added:

We are delighted to be re-opening the Vivergo Fuels site today located in the heart of the Northern Powerhouse on the back of the Government’s decision to move forward with E10. Dr Mark Carr, AB Sugar

He also said: