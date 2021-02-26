Evie's second chance at life after miracle bone marrow transplant

Report by Katie Cole

A little girl from North Yorkshire who made national headlines, is now recovering at home after a life saving bone marrow transplant.

Eight-year-old Evie Hodgson from Whitby, has a rare blood condition called Aplastic Anaemia.

It's a condition that occurs when the body stops producing enough blood cells, leaving sufferers fatigued, prone to infections and uncontrolled bleeding.

Evie's story captured the hearts of the nation back in September when her life saving donor dropped out at the last minute.

Now, after successfully having the treatment, she's been discharged from hospital.

Evie told us, that it was her little brother Will, that she missed the most - even when he plays with her now bald head.

She said: ''He really likes stroking it because it's really soft - that's if he doesn't have grubby hands.''

''It feels amazing because I can play with Will and we play with each other in the garden., we play on the swing and then we just chase each other.'' Evie Hodgson

Life's getting back to normal pretty quickly for Evie, much to the relief of her parents who have campaigned tirelessly to get her the right treatment:

Having her back is just fantastic, playing with her own toys and being in her own surroundings, being in her own bedroom, you can see the difference in Evie's spirits straight away. Andrew Hodgson, Evie's Dad

Evie's family have shared her story on Facebook from being diagnosed with bone marrow failure last May, to her first donor dropping out in September and to the vital match allowing her transplant to take place.

We've had such an amazing amount of support from members of the public who - we just don't know them. And I reached out to them right at the beginning 'we need your help, she needs a hero' and I think it's only right that they see the whole process. It's also for other families who are going through a similar situation to us, it shows they're going to be okay. Tina Hodgson, Evie's Mum

Evie's donor pulled out ahead of her planned surgery in August Credit: Evie Needs a Hero

Despite weeks in hospital Evie and her family have managed to stay positive throughout and their campaign to find a donor has encouraged thousands to sign the stem cell register.

''That's what we want to start promoting because it has literally saved Evie's life,'' said Evie's mum Tina.

Sign up, you need to sign up! Evie Hodgson

And the story doesn't end there, this is only the start of a new chapter for Evie.

She's got big dreams for the future, including a stay at the Savoy hotel in London and a trans Atlantic trip to America.

Big dreams for the future, but for now it's time for some much needed rest and recuperation at home.

Read more: