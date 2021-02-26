Heritage railway gains from Tyne & Wear Metro upgrade

More than 20 tons of used track equipment from the Tyne and Wear Metro's depot in Gosforth has been donated to a heritage railway.

The kit has been given to the Tanfield Railway, which runs from Sunniside in Gateshead and to East Tanfield in County Durham and traces its origins back to 1725. It includes sleepers and control equipment.

This has happened as part of a £70m upgrade to the public transport service. VolkerFitzPatrick - the company rebuilding the depot for Stadler, the Swiss train manufacturer making the new trains for the Tyne and Wear Metro- and its subcontractor, Trackwork, made the equipment available after starting work last month.

Operator Nexus' Metro development director, Neil Blagburn, said:

It’s fantastic that our depot modernisation project can bring benefit to local heritage railways, who often rely on donations like this. No doubt there will be a great deal more equipment and materials looking to be repurposed as we press ahead with the complete transformation of our 100-year-old depot at Gosforth. Neil Blagburn, Nexus

He added:

The Tanfield Railway in particular, were keen to get some of the old sleepers from us. It is among the world’s oldest railways and it’s big honour to have a few pieces of the Metro network helping to support such a local icon. Neil Blagburn, Nexus

Marcus Dench, senior project manager for VolkerFitzpatrick, said:

A key aim for our team, throughout this project, is to find sustainable ways to repurpose old materials. We are putting the environment first and are looking at ways we can divert waste from landfill and reduce our carbon emissions, and we hope to work with other local enterprises, to meet this goal, in the future. Marcus Dench, VolkerFitzpatrick

Tanfield Railway general manager, David Watchman, added that it was good to see a rail project for the future was supporting the North East's railway heritage.

He said

Equipment like this is often very hard to obtain new, and of course re-using it in this way is much better for the environment. Our volunteers are looking forward to putting it to good use as we prepare for our 300th anniversary in 2025. David Watchman, Tanfield Railway

The work being carried out in Gosford is in preparation for demolition, due to start in the spring. It is expected to take four years for the new Metro depot to be ready.

Stadler took over maintenance of the old fleet in October last year and will look after the new trains for 35 years.