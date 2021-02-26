North East sports clubs excited for Covid lockdown reopening

Following the announcement by Boris Johnson that outdoor sporting venues can reopen on 31 March, clubs in the North East have said they are excited to welcome back their members.

Jarrow FC will begin training its youth teams in April after a long period in lockdown due to the Covid pandemic.

One player, 10-year-old, Jessica Reid, told ITV News she cannot wait to get back on the pitch.

She said:

I’m really excited because I get to see my friend and we get to train and play matches again. Jessica Reid

Her team coach, David Wheeler, said it is vital for the children to return to the game in order to socialise again as well as gaining fitness physically.

There could be mental health issues with some of them where they’re struggling a little bit and they just want to see their friends so getting back out, playing football with their friends, I think that’s the most important thing. David Wheeler, coach, Jarrow FC Youth

The principal lecturer of sports management at Northumbria University said getting children active again and mixing with other youngsters will be key to helping them catch up on the school work they have missed during the pandemic.

What’s really important is actually looking at how children catch up socially and with those connections and, without that, any other type of catchup, like the academic side, is going to be very difficult. Dr Lindsay Findlay-King, Northumbria University

Youngsters are looking forward to getting back to sports clubs. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Blaydon Tennis Club has been operating in Gateshead since 1922, so returning members to the courts before the club's centenary year is essential.

Although the three lockdowns have cost the club money, which will need to be recouped, the club is relieved it can finally plan for reopening to the public again.

The club will struggle as a case of being forced to shut, but to be honest, we’re just pleased that we can get going and get open again, because at the end of the day, just everybody wants to just be back and playing. Helen Clarence, club secretary

Tennis clubs will be able to reopen. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Head coach, Jonathan Newton, said the return at the end of March will benefit all members of the club in a number of ways, whatever age they are.