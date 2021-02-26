Vaccine bus to stop around Newcastle

A specially-converted bus is being used to get more people vaccinated against Covid-19.

It will visit places where people can't get to vaccination centres or uptake is low.

The vehicles's first stops will be at hostels for the homeless and in Newcastle Muslim Centre.

This is the result of a collaboration between operator Go North East, health organisation Newcastle GP Services (NGPS), Newcastle City Council and several community and voluntary groups.

This bus is one of operator Go North East's Little Coasters fleet, which run from its depot in Percy Main. It has been converted to include a waiting room area and annex tent, two registration desks and two vaccination points. Fold-down steps have been added to its rear, which helps a with a one-way system operate.

Vaccines are carried out in a private area behind frosted glass. Credit: Go North East

The bus will be driven, maintained and cleaned by Go North East, whilst staff from GP practices and NPGS will deliver the jabs and handle patient administration. Their work is conducted in a private area on board behind a privacy screen and with frosted glazed windows.

Martijn Gilbert, managing director at Go North East, said:

...We’ve been providing additional services to help connect vaccination centres and it’s great to be taking this work to the next level with a bus that will go out into the local community and physically deliver the vaccination. Martijn Gilbert, Go North East,

He added:

Our engineering team has delivered a rapid transformation of the bus and we are immensely proud to be working with local NHS and health care partners on this innovative new service. Martijn Gilbert, Go North East,

His comments were echoed by Brigid Joughin, clinical director of the Outer West Primary Care Network and GP at Throckley Primary Care Centre, who is the lead clinician for the bus service.

She said:

From an idea of ours just a few weeks ago, it’s been fantastic to see how quickly we’ve been able to set this up and we’ve all been really impressed at the speed with which the bus has been kitted out and a plan has come together. Dr Brigid Joughin

Dr Joughin also praised the work done by the city council in helping the bus reach out to the city's homeless community, as well as community champions for helping them reach the Muslim population.

Joyce McCarty, deputy leader of Newcastle City Council, added: