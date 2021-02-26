Wansbeck General Hospital porter recognised for "outstanding work" in pandemic

Report by Helen Ford

A porter from Northumberland's Wansbeck General Hospital has been recognised for her "outstanding work" during the coronavirus pandemic.

The MyPorter Awards aims to highlight the work of NHS portering teams, who have taken on extra responsibilities and worked additional shifts to help hospitals cope with the pressures of the pandemic.

The awards attracted entries from across the UK, with many hospitals nominating more than one individual and, in some instances, entire teams.

The winner of the first MyPorter Awards for 2020 is Claire Blackhall, a Chargehand Porter at Wansbeck General Hospital.

She was awarded the accolade for her ability to perform her role with extraordinary humanity, listening to patients and helping wherever she could. On top of all her hard work, Claire is also training to become a volunteer coastguard – something she has chosen to do as a means of giving back to her local community. Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust

Tracey Smith, Hotel Service Officer Facilities for Northumbria Healthcare NHS Trust, commented, “This is a fantastic achievement; I am immensely proud of Claire’s approach to work and the support she gives not only to our patients but to the wider team and staff at Wansbeck General Hospital.”

Claire wins the MyPorter Award 2020 trophy, and a donation of £250 will be made to Thrombosis UK on her behalf. A further £250 charity donation goes to the Northumbria Healthcare NHS Trust’s charity.