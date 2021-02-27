Northumbria Police launch investigation after sexual assault in Pelaw

An investigation has been launched by Northumbria Police to identify a man who grabbed a woman on a footpath in Gateshead.

At about 8.20pm on Thursday a 40-year-old woman was walking on the Ash Path, a footpath at the end of Green Lane near to the Aldi and Lidl stores in Pelaw.

She was then approached by a man she did not know who grabbed and sexually assaulted her.

The woman was able to kick the man before fleeing the scene uninjured before she called police. Her trousers were ripped during the incident.

She was left very shaken by the assault and has received support from police who have now launched an investigation.

The man responsible has been described as:

White

Around 5ft 9in tall

Dark hair

He is also described as smelling dirty and being scruffy in appearance

He was wearing a black waist length Puffer jacket

Local accent

Detective Inspector Mark Thompson is leading the investigation for Northumbria Police and has reassured the public that patrols have been stepped up in the area.

He said: “We understand that this alleged sexual assault will be very concerning for the community and is being dealt with very seriously by police.

“We will be targeting high visibility patrols in the Pelaw area to try and identify this man but also to offer reassurance to residents.

“It is an important reminder to always stay vigilant if you’re walking alone but we will have officers in the area to ensure people feel safe walking through their own community."

Our enquiries are continuing but we do want to speak to anyone who may have seen a man matching this description in the Pelaw and Heworth areas. “If you think you know who this man is then please call us. Any information, no matter how small, could be the last piece of the jigsaw that we need to identify him. Detective Inspector Mark Thompson, Northumbria Police

Anyone who has information that could assist police is asked to call 101, or report it online at the Northumbria Police website, quoting log 1084 25/02/21.