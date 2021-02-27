Teesside Airport announce new 'winter sun' flights

Teesside Airport have announced a new schedule of Ryanair flights to Palma, which will operate twice weekly throughout the winter.

Securing low-cost flights was a key part of the airport’s ten-year turnaround plan. This expansion comes just days after the prime minister set out his roadmap out of lockdown, with almost all restrictions hoped to be lifted by 21st June.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said: “This is yet another huge vote of confidence in our airport and just weeks after announcing the return of Ryanair they are making the Palma service year-round. This is the evidence that proves that if local people are given a proper choice they will back their local airport.

2021 was billed as the year that the airport was due to close under Peel ownership, but instead it’s now owned by local people and celebrating its 80th year in style with new airlines, a new look airport and a new winter schedule. Ben Houchen, Tees Valley Mayor

“Our airport is going from strength to strength and we’re putting the building blocks in place to make sure it can rise from the ashes to the success we need our airport to be as it’s going to play such a key role in our recovery from Covid.”

Teesside Airport is currently undergoing a multi-million-pound transformation to its main terminal building ahead of passengers returning to the airport this summer.