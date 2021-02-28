Durham Miners Gala cancelled for second year running due to COVID concerns

The Durham Miners Gala has been cancelled for second year, due to concerns over COVID.

Usually held on the second weekend of July, it moved online in 2020 due to the pandemic - and in a letter to partners and trade unions, the secretary of Durham Miners Association lan Mardghum wrote that they have 'reluctantly' decided that to hold the event this year would still be too big of a risk.

2021's event was meant to be the 150th anniversary of the Big Meeting, and they say there will be local sponsored events, and more plans to mark the day in due course.

The full letter:

After lengthy consultations with our partners we have, reluctantly, decided that this year’s Durham Miners’ Gala cannot go ahead.

The executive committee of the DMA felt we could not ask all of our partners in local government, the police, health services and banner groups to forge on towards our great day while the possibility of it being allowed to go ahead – with or without social distancing measures – seems less and less likely. Furthermore, we would be asking thousands of people to commit time, money and resources which they can ill afford.

The Prime Minister’s roadmap to Covid recovery made difficult reading for this year’s 150th Gala year. The key part of the timetable is June 21 which is the very earliest that the government says large public events could again be possible. That would leave a mere three weeks for us to mobilise or cancel the Gala which, as always, was scheduled for the second Saturday in July.

It was felt that the risk factors are too great to commit bands, banners and hard-pressed public services to the complex organisation of the Gala while the possibility of having to cancel the event is still very high. We are also conscious that many of our Gala stalwarts may have been isolating for a year or so. Even with broadscale vaccinations, many may feel unsure about returning to large crowds.

2021 is the 150th anniversary year of the Gala and we are determined to keep the flame alive.

We will continue to organise and support local events to mark the 150th year and keep the flame alive. The Marras – the Friends of Durham Miners’ Gala – have already agreed to sponsor local events should we have to cancel The Big Meeting. Marras have also agreed that all banner groups will be paid double band allowance next year to help with the financial stress caused by Covid.

We are aware that this is not the best of news but the DMA’s top priority is to keep our members and supporters safe and secure during these troubled times. We will keep you informed of the plans to celebrate our 150th, albeit without our wonderful main event.

We will be back in 2022 with biggest and best Gala ever and we look forward to seeing you all there.

Yours, in solidarity,

Durham Miners Association