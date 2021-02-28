Six-year-old-boy in critical condition after being hit by a car

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of drug driving after a crash involving a six-year-old cyclist who is in a critical condition in hospital.Police are appealing for information after the serious collision between a Mercedes Benz, the child and another 35-year-old cyclist on Yarm Road in Eaglescliffe, County Durham at 7.15am Sunday.The adult cyclist, a man, suffered minor injuries while the boy sustained serious trauma to his head and leg.It is believed the Mercedes travelled through Yarm High Street and then along Yarm Road in the direction of Preston Park prior to the collision.A man aged 24 and a woman, 22, have been arrested on suspicion of drug driving in connection with the incident and they remain in custody.Police are still on the scene dealing with the incident and the area of the collision on Yarm Road remains closed in both directions.The North East Air Ambulance confirmed that a child had been taken to the James Cook University Hospital with hip injuries after a car collided with a bus stop.Cleveland Fire Brigade confirmed they attended the road traffic collision on Yarm Road in Eaglescliffe.