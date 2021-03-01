Footballers and celebrities have paid tribute to former Newcastle United payer and manager, Glenn Roeder, who has died at the age of 65.

Alan Shearer shared these words about Glenn Roeder on Match of the Day.

Ant and Dec, Tim Krul, Stephen Harper and James Corden are among those who took to social media to share their sadness.

Glenn Roeder

Glenn was born in Woodford, Essex, on 13th December 1955. He joined the Magpies as a player in 1983, having previously represented Leyton Orient and Queens Park Rangers, as well as Notts County on loan. He was made captain and helped United to win promotion from the old Second Division in 1983/84.

217 senior appearances during six seasons at NUFC

10 goals scored

Roeder joined Watford, but returned to St. James' Park in 2005, initially to lead the Academy's coaching set-up.

When Graeme Souness was sacked as manager in February 2006, Roeder was appointed caretaker manager, and under him the team finished seventh in the Premier League after a strong finish to the campaign.

He then became Newcastle United's permanent manager on in May 2006, when the Magpies won the Intertoto Cup and qualified for the UEFA Cup, but he resigned at the end of the 2006/07 season.

He was in charge of Newcastle United as they beat Sunderland 4-1 at the Stadium of Light in Alan Shearer's final game as a player in April 2006, and was behind their 1-0 win in Palermo in November of the same year, when he handed debuts to an 18-year-old Tim Krul and a 17-year-old Andy Carroll.

Newcastle United took to Twitter to say that everyone at the club is "deeply saddened".