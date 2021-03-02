Exclusive video report by Kris Jepson

The North East based charity, Changing Lives, has told ITV News Tyne Tees the UK could "see levels of homelessness like we've never seen before" if the government does not set out a financial rescue package to save the rental market.The current Covid ban on evictions will end on the 31 March and the charity is concerned hundreds of thousands of renters will be forced out of their homes and made homeless.The charity said it wants Chancellor, Rishi Sunak, to include a rescue plan in Wednesday's budget, to avert a major homeless crisis and to compensate out-of-pocket landlords.The government said it already has a package that "strikes the right balance between prioritising public health and supporting renters adversely affected by the national restrictions, whilst ensuring landlords can exercise their right to justice.”

Recent figures suggest that there has been a 30 per cent rise in rent arrears across social housing during the pandemic. According to the property data firm, HouseMark, this accounts for around £1 billion in outstanding rent.Changing Lives has set out a number of possible policy changes the government could consider in order to avoid mass evictions, homelessness and putting landlords into more debt. They include:

Making evictions virtually impossible with the introduction of long-term repayment plans, however modest

Increasing in Local Housing Allowance and lifting the benefit cap

Introducing a Compensation Scheme for landlords left out of pocket due to rent arrears caused by Covid.

The chief executive of Changing Lives, Stephen Bell, told ITV News these measures could help the government avert a major homeless crisis come the end of March.

When the National Landlord’s Association released a report saying 850,000 private rented people are in arrears, Mr Bell said that “this is just the tip of the iceberg.”

What we’ve seen is an extension of furlough, an extension of the eviction ban, what we want to see in the budget tomorrow is actually clarity about what’s going to happen when this eventually comes to an end. Our fear is we’ll see levels of homelessness like we’ve never seen before Stephen Bell

Mr Bell added: “We’re looking for two things. One is compensation for landlords to make sure they don’t evict people and secondly, a long term plan for those individuals who, through no fault of their own, are in this predicament.”

The Tenant

Kym Pileci is a mother of two. She runs her own business and is self employed, but her work dried up due to the Covid lockdowns and she was left short on money to pay bills.Previously good tenants who always paid their full rent on time, she and her partner have had to rely on family to help pay the rent and, at times, have been late in paying it.

When the pandemic hit they weren’t entitled to furlough and even had to resort to borrowing money from family.They are now worried that these late payments could result in them being evicted from their home once the eviction ban is lifted.

I was washing cars with my partner, with my baby in the car, just to try and make enough money to be able to pay the bills… we’ve had to pay it late, because we just didn’t have the money. Literally, it could just be straight away, right you paid you’re rent late during Covid, there’s the eviction notice. It’s stressful and it’s a big worry of ours. Kym Pileci

The Landlord

Martin Wardle has been a landlord for three decades. He is one of the founding members of the North East Landlords group.

He told ITV News most of his members have done all they can to work with tenants who have fallen behind with their rent, but that it is now starting to impact financially on the landlords themselves.

Many of his members rely solely on the income they get from the homes they rent out, so to lose this income has left some considering selling up altogether.

Mr Wardle said there was a "misconception" that landlords are "sitting on pots of cash, the reality is most landlords are just getting by."

I’m certainly hearing from multiple landlords that they themselves are worrying about losing their own homes, never mind losing the property that’s let. Losing their investment, everything they’ve worked for, they’re also going to lose their own homes, because of course they can’t just keep paying two mortgages with no income from any sources. Martin Wardle, North East Landlords

The Government

A spokesperson from the Housing, Communities and Local Government Department told ITV News:

We’ve provided unprecedented support for renters during the pandemic through the ban on enforcement of evictions, furlough and boosting the welfare system by billions- increasing Universal Credit and Working Tax Credit by up to £1,040 for the year will help to reduce rent arrears. Government spokesperson

They added: “Our package strikes the right balance between prioritising public health and supporting renters adversely affected by the national restrictions, whilst ensuring landlords can exercise their right to justice.”