Newcastle United has confirmed that forwards Miguel Almirón and Allan Saint-Maximin will be out of action until April.

The news comes after both players picked up injuries during the Magpies' 1-1 draw with Wolves on Saturday.

Miguel Almiron receives treatment after he picks up an injury during the Premier League match at St. James' Park. Credit: PA

Almirón sustained a knee injury and had to be replaced at half time, while Saint-Maximin suffered a groin injury in the 63rd minute.

Newcastle United's Allan Saint-Maximin receives treatment after picking up an injury. Credit: PA

Both have undergone scans and will continue their rehabilitation with the club's medical team.

Defender Emil Krafth, who was substituted in the same game, is set to resume training later this week.

Here's what our Sports Correspondent Simon O'Rourke had to say:

There's no sugar-coating this: It's a body blow to Steve Bruce and Newcastle United.

The context here is the Magpies are already fighting a relegation battle without their most reliable (only reliable) goalscorer, Callum Wilson.

He's been out injured since last month and to lose Almirón and Saint-Maximin on top of that is really, really bad news.

That's the first choice front three right there and it begs an obvious question: Who's going to score now? The answer could be the difference between staying up and going down.

To make matters worse, it's not just that these players are missing games, it's which games they are missing. Two of Newcastle's next three games (and actually three of their next five) are against relegation rivals.

Pretty obviously, those are the games you need to win and so those are the games when you desperately want your best players out there.

If there's an upside to this, it's the suggestion that Almirón and ASM (and indeed Callum Wilson) will be out "until April" rather than "for the rest of the season". But even that's a bit sketchy.

Do they mean April 1st? Or do they mean April 30th?

And when Newcastle United are able to shut the stable door, will the horse already have bolted?