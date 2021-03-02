Newcastle’s Brain Tumour Centre awarded "Centre of Excellence" status

Newcastle’s brain tumour centre has been awarded as a centre of ‘excellence’ by the Tessa Jowell Brain Cancer Mission.

It is one of ten hospitals across the UK to receive the recognition.

Jackie Daniel, Chief Executive of Newcastle Hospitals’ said she was “incredibly proud” of receiving national recognition as one of the top brain tumour centres in the country.

Our cancer services here in Newcastle have a fantastic reputation, which is very much down to our talented teams and state of the art technology we have invested in here in the North East. Jackie Daniel

Dr Joanne Lewis, Consultant Clinical Oncologist at the Freeman Hospital’s Northern Centre for Cancer Care said that the award is a “great honour for the team.”

The recognition of our "human centred culture of kindness and compassion" was the highest compliment we could have wished for. I am excited by the opportunities we have to push forward change for brain tumour patients. Dr Joanne Lewis

Around 370 people in the North East and North Cumbria diagnosed with brain cancer every year.

The criteria for Excellence status was measured on:

Clinical practice and training opportunities

Patient quality of life

Clinical trials

Research opportunities

Professor Katie Bushby and Professor Jimmy Steele Credit: Newcastle upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Professor Katie Bushby has been working with the Tessa Jowell Brain Cancer Mission on the assessment of the centres.

The professor of Neuromuscular Genetics at Newcastle University drew on her personal experiences of the brain tumour centre.

Two years ago, her husband was treated at the centre when he was diagnosed with glioblastoma.

There was a fantastic feeling of being absolutely listened to and that every treatment and conversation was totally personalised. Support was there and utterly compassionate every step of the way. Professor Katie Bushby

The Tessa Jowell Brain Cancer Mission was founded in memory of Tessa Jowell, to improve brain tumour research and treatment.

Tessa Jowell was diagnosed with a glioblastoma and lived less than two years following the diagnosis. Credit: PA Images

Jess Mills, Co-Founder of the Tessa Jowell Brain Cancer Mission and Tessa’s daughter, said they were “thrilled” to have awarded Newcastle Hospitals' “for its excellent ongoing work for patients and commitment to support other centres in reaching the same level of excellence.”