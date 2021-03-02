Will the new Treasury North base be in the North East?

Report by Julia Barthram

After much speculation, Darlington appears to be the favourite location for a new Treasury North campus of Government.

It's expected the location of the new economic hub will be announced in tomorrow's Budget. It follows Chancellor Rishi Sunak's promise, in his 2020 Budget, to relocate 22,000 civil servants out of London and establish an Economic Campus in the North of England.

Middlesbrough, Newcastle and Darlington had all been in the running as location for the new base but it's believed a short list now includes Newcastle, Darlington, Leeds and Bradford. Darlington is rumoured to be Rishi Sunak's preferred choice.

The Chancellor will set out the 2021 Budget tomorrow Credit: PA

It's expected it will take up to five years to establish Treasury North. It will initially be a base for 750 officials from the Treasury and other ministries, including business and trade departments.

400 jobs will be based in the Treasury

350 jobs will staff other government departments

Tees Valley Mayor, Ben Houchen, has campaigned hard for the campus to come to the Tees Valley and is backing the Darlington bid.

North of Tyne Mayor, Jamie Driscoll, believes the move will benefit the entire region.

If they're based here they'll really understand the needs of the North much better and it'll be good anywhere in the North, I want it to come to Newcastle because I think it's the best place for it. The transport links get to the wider area as well, so the people in South East Northumberland can access these jobs, the people in Durham and Sunderland. Jamie Driscoll, North of Tyne Mayor

The idea of moving government officials out of London is part of the Government's pledge to level up the country and revive towns and cities.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will announce his Budget at 12:30pm on Wednesday 3 March 2021.