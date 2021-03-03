Watch Kris Jepson's video report

Businesses in the hospitality and arts sectors based in South Shields have called for more long-term financial support following Wednesday's Budget.

The chancellor is providing an extra £5 billion to boost high streets and hospitality across the country.

The owner of the Indian Brasserie in South Shields told ITV News his business will benefit from retail grants, which will help make up for some of the losses during the lockdown.

He also welcomed the extension of the furlough scheme to September.

I’ve lost more than I’ve got so it has put us out of pocket a bit and we could have went bankrupt, but at least they’ve given us something to keep us afloat... I’m going to start with bringing all the full-time staff back and then if it’s busy I’m going to bring the part-time staff back as well. So if we do struggle, I can still put a few of the staff on furlough. Naim Rahman, Indian Brasserie

Credit: ITV News Tyne Tees

The arts sector will benefit from a new £400 million, which will be shared with both museums and theatres.

The director of South Shields theatre, The Customs House, said any financial support is welcome, but he is sceptical it will be enough for all theatres in the sector to get back on stage.

The £400m is really gratefully received, however, I think it’s spreading the jam very thin across a very wide sector and whether anybody will actually taste that jam at the end of the day, we don’t know and if we’re going to recover and get people back employed in the industry, we will need additional support going forward... Ray Spencer, The Customs House

Credit: ITV News Tyne Tees

Eleanor Chaganis, a self-employed actress, lost an £8,000 contract when Covid hit.

She starred in The Customs House online Christmas pantomime but has had to rely on work in supermarkets, deliveries and as an NHS call handler to survive.

Eleanor says even with the £20 weekly, her Universal Credit payment was not enough.

"That was only £170 more than what you would get if you were a single person and that was for the whole month. That’s two people living in one household, that only covered our bills", she said.

"I think at the moment, it’s about three or four million people who haven’t been entitled to anything on the self-employed scheme. That’s not fair. We’re being punished for being self-employed and being creatives."

Actress Eleanor Chaganis.

The Labour MP for South Shields, Emma Lewell-Buck, told ITV News she was disappointed that the coastal town was overlooked by the government for freeport status, with nearby Teesside being a preferred option for the North East.

She said it makes long-term funding for boosting the local economy in South Shields is ever more imperative.