Middlesbrough FC's Riverside Stadium will open as a mass vaccination centre in mid-March, the Vaccine Minister has confirmed.

This will be the second Large Vaccination Centre on Teesside, after Darlington Area opened to the public.

Jacob Young MP and Simon Clarke MP wrote to Vaccine Minister, Nadhim Zahawi, in February to suggest the Riverside as a potential site for a mass vaccination centre.Responding to the news, Simon Clarke, Conservative MP for Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland, said: "The vaccine rollout in the North East so far has been a tremendous success.

"But with the nearest operating mass vaccination centre being in Sunderland until the opening of the new centre in Darlington yesterday, myself, Mr Young and last weekend, Mr Clarke and Mr Young joined Tees Valley Mayor, Ben Houchen, and Conservative MPs locally too, plus our call with Nadhim last weekendI made the case for a centre based in Teesside."

Jacob Young, Conservative MP for Redcar, said: "In Redcar and Cleveland alone we’ve vaccinated more than 40,000 people so far. This mass vaccine site will be another string in our bow to beat this virus and get us all back to normal.”