North East communities come together to buy their struggling pubs

Video report by Helen Carnell

When commercial management failed to keep Ye Olde Crosse in Ryton open, the locals bought their community hub.

Shareholders Colin, Liz and David dug deep so that could buy their local pub.

You are drawing on so many skills and talents and have the whole of Ryton behind you, it's less daunting when you do it together. David Catterall, Pub shareholder

The 350 shareholders have many ideas about how to use the pub - from hosting weddings, christenings, cinema club, and a yoga group.

There are now over 100 pubs like this one since 2012, and none have closed so far, it's definitely the way forward. Colin Cheesman, Pub shareholder

The Government has set up a £150 million 'Community Ownership Fund' to help local communities save their struggling pubs, sports clubs, theatres and Post Offices.

A similar group wanting to buy their pub in Stockton have welcomed the government's support, and have already pledged £200,000 between them.