Vandals have caused thousands of pounds worth of damage at a Northumberland Wildlife Trust site.

Hauxley reserve at Druridge Bay saw four of its wildlife-watching hides destroyed. Windows were smashed, benches were torn out and sections of its walls kicked in.

This is not the first time the beauty spot has been targeted. The site, which attracts thousands of visitors every year, was damaged in an arson attack in 2010.

After receiving donations and securing National Lottery Heritage funding, the Trust was able to rebuild its discovery centre in 2017.

Duncan Hutt, Director of Conservation at Northumberland Wildlife Trust, pictured alongside the damage Credit: NWT

Duncan Hutt, Director of Conservation, said it was people, not wildlife, who were causing the most problems.

"Whilst wildlife has actually been doing quite well, it’s the behaviour of people that has caused us the most problems and challenges in the past year", he said. The Trust is working with local police to identify the suspects from CCTV footage.