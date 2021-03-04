Celebrity hairstylist shares hair hacks you can do at home
In the final part of our series, Lockdown Life Hacks, we reached out to someone who truly knows what they are doing with a pair of scissors.
During lockdown, so many of us missed out on haircuts, that some people often had a go themselves.
Celebrity hairdresser, Neville Ramsay, who's worked with everyone from Sting to Editor-in-Chief of American Vogue, Anna Wintour, shows you how to trim your own hair.
More from our Lockdown Life Hacks series: