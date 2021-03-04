Further arrests made in missing Natalie Jenkins investigation

Four people have been arrested in connection with the murder of missing Middlesbrough woman Natalie Jenkins.

Natalie disappeared in December 2019 at the age of 32, and Cleveland Police believe she has been murdered.

In the latest developments, a 38-year-old woman and three men - aged 18, 41, and 42 - have been arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and conspiracy to prevent a lawful burial. All four have been releases under investigation. A 40-year old-man arrested in April last year remains on bail.

We are determined to find Natalie and bring those responsible for her murder to justice. Our team of detectives have carried out a huge amount of work on Natalie’s case, including looking at hours of CCTV, focusing on extensive searches and speaking to potential witnesses and members of the public. Senior Investigating Officer, Mark Dimelow

These are the most recent pictures Police have of Natalie Jenkins Credit: Cleveland Police

In February 2020, Cleveland Police released CCTV pictures which showed Natalie in a burgundy coloured coat, with her hood up and in some pictures wearing a cream, knitted bobble hat. They are the most up-to-date images that officers have of her.

Natalie was last seen on Parliament Road in Middlesbrough on Tuesday 10th December 2019.

As part of their ongoing investigation officers have been trying to trace her last steps to find her.

Natalie is described as:

A white female

Of very slim build

Around 5’5” tall

With fair complexion

Straight brown hair

She has hazel eyes and a missing front tooth.

Natalie also has a tattoo saying SWANNY on her neck and another on her wrist saying SWANN.

Anyone with information as to Natalie’s whereabouts or anyone who may have seen her, is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101.