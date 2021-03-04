Middlesbrough FC announces Neil Warnock to remain as manager
Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock will continue in his role, leading the club into the 2021/22 season.
The 72-year-old has seen the team challenging for the Championship play-off place.
Middlesbrough is currently five points off the play-off places, with 12 games remaining.
The Yorkshireman initially took the role last summer on a short-term basis where he guided the club to Championship safety in the final match of his eight-game tenure.
He has repeatedly spoken about enjoying his time in Teesside, and hisdesire to win a ninth promotion.
The return of fans to the Riverside is another big attraction for the veteran, who has over 1,500 games under his belt as a manager.
Kevin Blackwell and Ronnie Jepson will also remain at the club with the manager.
The club said they are “delighted” about the announcement.