More than 100 jobs announced at Nissan Sunderland plant

Nissan’s Sunderland plant is recruiting more than a hundred jobs as they prepare to start production for a new version of their best-selling Qashqai model.

Ahead of the production, they are hiring roles in their manufacturing team, ranging from apprentices to experienced technicians.

The firm is looking to employ temporary manufacturing staff on fixed-term contracts to operate the production lines which builds the Qashqai and other models.

Alan Johnson, Vice President at Nissan Sunderland, said it's "exciting times" for the company.The Qashqai model is considered a customer favourite, with more than three million already being produced.