Plans submitted for the second time to reintroduce lynx at Kielder Forest

Video report by Amy Lea

A second application has been submitted to release three wild lynx into Kielder Forest to rebalance the local ecosystem.

The original application to Natural England failed in 2018 when Lynx Trust UK proposed to introduce six lynx to the Northumberland area.

The issue of the Lynx has attracted attention and debate.

We have to restore our dying ecosystems and you can’t have a healthy forest without lynx. Dan O'Sullivan, Lynx Trust UK

Dennis Salt, a farmer close to Kielder, fears that the reintroduction “would be an absolute nightmare when it came to the welfare of calves - they wouldn’t stand a chance.”

Online consultations are ongoing, with the Trust expecting to find the outcome later this year.

In the Harz Forest in Germany, the reintroduction of wild Lynx has been deemed a success.

There are also plans to get packs of Lynx elsewhere in Europe to merge together to form a larger group.