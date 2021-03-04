Surge testing for coronavirus will start in the TS19 postcode area of Stockton on Tees after the South African variant of Covid-19 was detected.

Working in partnership with NHS Test and Trace, Stockton-on-Tees Borough Council is opening an additional testing centre in the Borough from tomorrow.

It is hoped that the increased testing will contain the virus, as well as helping to identify how the variants are spread.

People living within the area are strongly encouraged to take a Covid-19 test when offered, whether they are showing symptoms or not.

The Council’s Director of Public Health, Sarah Bowman-Abouna reminds residents that the variant is “more infectious” than others.

How do I get a test?

If you live in the TS19 postcode area and do not have any symptoms:

Book a test at one of the existing testing centres at Stockton Splash, Billingham Forum or Thornaby Pavilion. They are opened from 8am to 4pm on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday and from 10am to 6pm on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Book a test at the new mobile testing unit based in the car park of Tithebarn House on High Newham Road, TS19 8RH. Appointments will be available every day from 10am to 5pm and will be in place until the end of 17 March.

Tests at any of these locations must be booked in advance via the website orby calling 01642 528474.

If you have symptoms, no matter how mild:

You must book a test or by calling 119.

Stay at home whilst waiting for the test and only leave your home to have the test – stay at home until you have received your test results as you might be infectious.

Everyone in your household should also stay at home during this time.

I’m currently shielding, do I need to get a test?

If you fall into the ‘Clinically Extremely Vulnerable’ category and are shielding, and youhave no symptoms, then the advice is that you should not get a test as you are safest staying at home.You should only get a test if you have symptoms, booking on the website or by calling 119.

Is the South African variant of COVID-19 more serious?

There is currently no evidence to suggest this variant is more serious than others, orthat the regulated vaccine would not protect against it.