'We're not home and dry yet' North Yorkshire Police Commander warns

A North Yorkshire Police Commander is warning "we're not home and dry yet" following the force's busiest week of the third national lockdown.

Superintendent Walker has voiced his concerns as a record number of fines have been issued since February 23 to people breaking lockdown rules in the area.

255 issued by police since February 23

More than half of these fines were given to visitors, including a family who travelled to Staithes and set up their tent on a cliff edge.

We are not at the point where we can abandon social distancing and all the other precautions we’ve been taking over the past year and just throw caution to the wind. Superintendent Mike Walker

Superintendent Walker says police will continue to take enforcement action against breaches, sending out patrols and engaging with the public, "to protect all of our chances of moving out of lockdown as quickly and safely as possible.”