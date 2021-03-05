Bruce admits row with Matt Richie but "will not walk away" from Newcastle United

Steve Bruce has insisted he will not abandon Newcastle United's fight for Premier League survival after admitting an explosive row with a player.

At a press conference, the Head Coach admitted a furious falling out with midfielder Matt Ritchie, but said he won't give up the top job.

Asked about the incident, which came after Bruce claimed in his post-match press conference that the substitute had not passed on key instructions seconds before Wolves' equaliser, the head coach said: "There's no denying that I've had a row with Matt Ritchie, but let me tell you that happens up and down training grounds every other week.

"You're dealing with 25 men, emotions run high, fiercely competitive - these things happen unfortunately, and unfortunately for us with Newcastle, of course it gets blown to all sort of proportions.

Matty apologised, as far as we're concerned and me personally, it's over. Steve Bruce

31-year-old Matt Ritchie joined Newcastle United in 2016 Credit: PA

Bruce, who expressed his displeasure at a series of leaks from the club's training ground to the media and vowed to find the "culprit", said the source had to be within the club.

He said: "It has to be, unfortunately it has to be, so that is the biggest disappointment to us all, and unfortunately it happens a bit too often. We'll try our utmost to see who it is."

The Magpies are missing leading men Callum Wilson, Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almiron due to injuries as they look towards Sunday's game against West Brom.