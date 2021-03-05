North East band Maximo Park set to score their first Number 1 album

North East band Maximo Park will find out this afternoon if they have achieved their first top spot album in their 17-year career.

The group, which formed in 2000, is currently chasing the top spot after leading the mid-week UK Charts with their latest record 'Nature Always Wins.'

Do you think you will make it to number one?

Lead singer, Paul Smith said that they were "genuinely touched" by the support and messages they have received from their fans so far.

On Twitter, #maximopark4number1 got trending with fans, fellow musicians and locals all getting involved.

I thought whatever happens, I don’t really mind it because people have been so nice about the record and have shown their support. Paul Smith

The musician said that the comments made him feel "really relaxed about it."

Where is the first place you want to perform when lockdown restrictions lift?

The Newcastle trio have concerts lined up at the end of April in London and Newcastle and “feels confident” that the socially distanced performances will go ahead.

It would be great to do something in our hometown. Paul Smith

While the band have played shows all across the world, they are most looking forward to playing at Newcastle's Tyne Theatre.

Do you think the music industry will recover after a tough year from coronavirus?

The pandemic has badly hit the UK's live music industry with shows dropped, tours axed and festivals wiped from the calendar.

Ultimately, it is the last thing that people can come back and do, and be in that hot room at night all together packed in. People want to do it and excited about it when it is finally safe to do so. Paul Smith

Speaking about its recovery, the 41-year-old said that the industry needs financial assistance. He added that "all these jobs can and will come back if the support is there."

Last August, the Government delivered a £3.4 million emergency grant to 135 music venues across the country.

Have your North East roots inspired any of the tracks in the new album?

The singer said their music reflects the region, and he is "proud" of growing up here.

The lead single of the album, ‘Child of the Flatlands' was inspired by Smith’s childhood in Billingham.