Tall Ships to return to Hartlepool in 2023

Hartlepool has been chosen to host the world-famous Tall Ships again in the summer of 2023.

Hundreds of thousands of visitors came to visit the fleet when it was last in the town in 2010.

The North East has hosted the Tall Ships several times in recent years, with the boats landing in Blyth in 2016 and in Sunderland in 2018.

Councillor Shane Moore, Leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, said: “We have a proud maritime heritage and to host the Tall Ships again will be a huge honour.

“Hartlepool Waterfront and its associated facilities are second to none and we proved during 2010 that we have the capability to host an event of this magnitude.

“We’re very grateful to the Tees Valley Mayor and Combined Authority for allocating £2million from their investment plan to support the cost of the event which we believe will benefit the wider region.''

Hartlepool Council plans to redevelop the Waterfront site, to be a fitting venue for the event in 2023.

A contract is currently being agreed with Sail Training International who organise the Tall Ships Races and further information will be announced in due course.

Gwyn Brown, Sail Training International Chief Executive Officer, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Hartlepool as a Host Port for The Tall Ships Races 2023.

“As we return for the first time since 2010, we have no doubt that Hartlepool will extend a warm welcome to ships and trainees alike and showcase our values of international friendship and understanding and the development of young people.

“We look forward to 2023 with great excitement, and the return of the Tall Ships Races fleet to the North Sea.”

Roslyn Adamson, General Manager of the National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool, added: