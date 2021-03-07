'A new lease of life' - weight loss during lockdown

Video report by Emily Reader

Home schooling and working remotely during lockdown has led to many of us moving less, and sometimes, eating more.

But others have seen the pandemic as the perfect opportunity to focus on improving their physical and mental well being.

Barry Anderson has done just that.

The 60-year old is a shadow of his former self. He has lost five and a half stone after getting out on his bike as much as possible.

Barry Anderson has spent a lot of time on his bike during lockdown

Barry: "I'm 100% fitter than I was, I really enjoy life as it is, it's like a new lease of life. Instead of my body controlling me, I'm controlling my body."

Losing weight has done more than just reduce Barry's waistline, he no longer needs medication to lower his blood pressure and credits cycling with getting him through lockdown.

I've always liked cycling but not been doing much of it since I put all the weight on and once I started losing the weight it was like, 'right, time to get the bike out' and once you're out there and breathing in the fresh air in the countryside, it's like a drug. Barry Anderson

He said: "It totally settles my mind, instead of being couped up and being scared of what is on the telly, I just wanted to get out there on my bike and feel free."

And he's not the only one.

Sabine Siegerth joined a weight loss support group just before lockdown in March.

Sabine Siegerth playing with her daughter

Sabine said: "When I got on the scales, I thought... wow. I was 20 stone 1 lbs. So I just thought, I have to do something because obviously I had just had my daughter and I want to be healthy for her.

I got my new job through the weightloss as well. So I went and got a job I love - I'm a care assistant - you're constantly on the go at work so I couldn't have done that job at 20 stone."

Sue Thompson, Weight Loss Group Leader at Slimming World, said: "The support that you get from a group is pivotal, it is as important as the food that we eat, you know, groups in the community where you get that support to change habits of a lifetime."

So whether you're on your bike - or kept busy by little ones - losing weight could be the positive change we need this lockdown, you've just got to put the wheels in motion.

