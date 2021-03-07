Search for former Durham University student Sarah Everard enters fifth day

Report by Gregg Easteal

Police investigating the "totally out of character" disappearance of a former Durham University student, missing since Wednesday evening, have released a CCTV image of her.

Sarah Everard, 33, is a former Durham University student and has links to York.

It is believed she left a friend's house in Clapham, south London, at around 9pm and began walking home to Brixton, according to Scotland Yard.

Sarah is thought to have left Leathwaite Road through a back gate and walked across Clapham Common and was expected to arrive home around 50 minutes later, but has not been seen or heard from since.

It is unclear if she returned to her home.

Sarah was last seen wearing a green rain jacket, navy blue trousers with a white diamond pattern, and turquoise and orange trainers. She is thought to have been wearing green earphones and a white beanie hat.

Sarah Everard was believed to be wearing these clothes when she was last seen Credit: Metropolitan Police

With every day that goes by we are getting more worried about Sarah. She is always in regular contact with us and with her friends and it is totally out of character for her to disappear like this. We long to see her and want nothing more than for her to be found safe and well. We are so grateful to the police and all our friends for all they are doing. We are desperate for news. Sarah's family

People who may have footage or were in the following areas are being urged to check cameras: the A205 South Circular around Clapham Common, Cavendish Road, New Park Road, Brixton Hill and Brixton Water Lane.

Sarah's disappearance is completely out of character and understandably her family and friends are incredibly worried. We are also growing increasingly concerned for her welfare and have officers working round the clock to try and find her. Detective Chief Inspector Ian Kenward, Metropolitan Police

The Metropolitan Police are expected to give an update into their investigation on Monday afternoon.