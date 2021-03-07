A young woman from Northumberland is struggling to get home to the North East after life saving surgery in Spain.

Melanie Hartshorn from Cramlington is in Barcelona after getting special permission to fly to the city for an operation to fuse her skull and entire spine following complications from a genetic condition called Ehlers Danlos Syndrome.

She is now recovering in specially adapted apartments but is struggling to meet the costs of a medical flight home which would set her funds back more than £10,000.

So far the cost of the procedure and hospital stay is estimated to be over £90,000, and she's continuing to try and fundraise as much as possible.

We don’t know when I’ll be well enough to travel home as to fly on a normal flight as I need to be able to sit for much longer and it would also involve a transfer via France- as there’s no direct flights to Newcastle. It’s really difficult and we are exhausted and can’t fly a carer out to help. The only way I’ll get home in the next 2 weeks is if we can raise funds for a medical flight Melanie Hartshorn

This is the fourth time Melanie has been back to Spain for treatment for instability in her neck and spine.

Her neck and skull were dislocating and causing seizures, nausea and intense pain.

It's meant she has spent many years of her life unable to sit up.

